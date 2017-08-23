Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Reputation’

The wait for Swifties is finally over.

After much, much speculation, Taylor Swift finally announced her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” on Wednesday. The album will be released on Nov. 10, with its first single dropping on Thursday night.

Swift posted the cover art for “Reputation” on her social media accounts.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Multiple sources told Variety that new music was coming this week, although Swift was expected to make the announcement on Friday.

The popstar had kept fans on their toes since last week. Last Friday, the third anniversary of the day she announced her first pop album — “1989” — and unveiled its debut single — “Shake It Off” — she deleted every post on her Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts. This past Monday, she shared a cryptic 10-second video of a reptilian tail on social media.

Also significant: the MTV Video Music Awards are this Sunday. It’s been rumored that Swift will also release a video for the new song at the ceremony.

It’s been three years since Swift debuted the mega-selling “1989,” marking the longest break between albums since she debuted her first in 2006. She typically releases a new album every two years. Swift most recently collaborated with Zayn Malik on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack this year. She’s kept an unusually low profile over the past few months, posting sporadically on social media and making few public appearances.