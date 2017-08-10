Taylor Swift’s Mom Accuses DJ — ‘That Guy Right There’ — of Sexual Assault in Day Three of Groping Trial

Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea pointed directly at former KYGO DJ David Mueller and accused him of sexual assault in the third day of the civil trial in Denver.

“I knew exactly what happened. He sexually assaulted her — right there, that guy,” Andrea Swift said, pointing to Mueller, according to USA Today. However, she admitted that she herself did not actually see the incident.

The trial is examining an incident that took place during a meet-and-great before a 2013 Denver concert in which Swift claims he groped her buttocks; Mueller has steadfastly denied her claims and sued Swift and her team for $3 million in damages. Swift counter-sued for a symbolic $1, saying she wants the case to serve as an example and inspiration for victims of sexual assault.

Swift’s attorney David Baldridge told the jury that Greg Dent, the singer’s bodyguard, testified in a deposition that he saw Mueller lift Swift’s skirt as they were posing for a photo. In cross examination by Baldridge on Wednesday, Mueller admitted that his arm’s position behind Swift in the photo is “weird and awkward” and said his hand was touching the singer’s skirt, but maintained that he never groped her. He said is hand was initially at the level of her rib cage and “apparently it went down.”

Andrea Swift said that she and her daughter’s management team decided to tell Mueller’s bosses about the incident, hoping they would fire him — which they did, two days later. She said she didn’t contact police because she didn’t want the incident to “define [Taylor’s] life.”

Wednesday’s proceedings were delayed for nearly two hours for a closed evidentiary hearing, during which Swift’s attorney David Baldridge pointed out that Mueller said he had lost an audio recording of a meeting he had with his bosses before they fired him.

On Tuesday, Mueller testified at length about the positioning of his hand.

The trial, which is expected to last for nine days, continues Thursday.