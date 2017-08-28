Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Shatters Streaming Records, Dwarfs Adele’s ‘Hello’

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video is smashing streaming records after its world premiere on Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

In less than 24 hours, the self-mocking clip has racked up more than 31 million views at press time, the most-viewed music video in that time span so far this year. At its peak, the video was attracting 3 million views per hour, surpassing both the year’s biggest musical debut (the “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber — 22 million views in 24 hours) and Adele’s “Hello,” which logged 27 million in that time frame in 2015.

Meanwhile, the lyric video, with a head-start after its Friday debut, now sits at 43.5 million views after decimating the previous record for most views for a lyric video in a 24-hour period.

According to the latest Spotify data, the Swift smash has been streamed 23 million times. Download sales went from a first-day high of 189,144 to 31,514 on Saturday and 25,242 yesterday, for a three-day total of 245,900, impressive in an era of diminishing track sales.

Meanwhile, iHeartRadio’s premiere of the song at 144 Top 40 and Hot AC stations resulted in “Look What You Made Me Do” landing at No. 18 on the Mediabase Top 40 chart, with 5,400 spins (39 million total audience); No. 16 on the Hot AC chart, with more than 1,942 spins (15 million); and No. 23 on AC, with 178 spins (2.8 million).

The song remains at the top of the Apple Music, Spotify U.S. and Global Top 50, and Amazon Music charts.

Swift has teamed up with Ticketmaster’s new Verified Fan program to offer her followers a chance to buy tickets to her upcoming concert tour by participating in various “boost activities” until initial registration closes on Nov. 28. Will the album, “Reputation,” which arrives Nov. 10, be part of a ticket bundle? Target has already announced a pre-order for two, 72-page collectable magazines featuring the album with unique content, including poetry, photos, artwork, and hand-written lyrics, selling for $19.99 apiece.

The ambitious Swift has her sights firmly set on Adele’s U.S. record of 3.4 million albums sold in one week, set in November 2015 for “25.”