Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Racks Up Huge Sales, Streams, Airplay

Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” might be getting mixed reviews from critics, but there’s no question the song captured the pop-osphere in its first hours.

From the moment of its release at 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the song has racked up a total of 184,589 download sales, while the rest of Swift’s catalog is up 98% Friday from Wednesday, according to figures released by BuzzAngle Music Saturday afternoon; streaming figures are expected Sunday. Estimates are the single could top 550,000 in sales alone; Swift singles “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (623,000) and “Shake It Off” (544,000) are her previous first-week best-sellers, although comparisons are unfair because download sales in general have dropped significantly in recent years.

On YouTube, the lyric video for the song reached more than 19 million views in just 24 hours (it was topping 26 million at press time), breaking the record for most views for a lyric video over that amount of time, previously held by the Chainsmokers/Coldplay collaboration “Something Just Like This,” which racked up merely 9 million. The song also shot up to the No. 1 spot on iTunes within 30 minutes and remains there. At press time Spotify had not revealed the song’s streaming numbers.

At radio, “Look What You Made Me Do” was, not surprisingly, the No. 1 song on MediaBase at midafternoon Friday, nearing 2,000 spins for the day.

iHeartRadio was fast on the bandwagon, world-premiering the song on its 144 pop and adult contemporary stations to what it called 20 million total audience spins (factoring each stations’ total listening audience every time the song is played), which they say is “a more accurate comparison to each individual person listening to a single stream.”

One format that wasn’t quite as enthusiastic was country radio. According to radio website All Access, as of Friday afternoon, only six country stations had played Swift’s song for a total of seven spins, including Cumulus’ WNSH in New York.

WQMX Akron PD Sue Wilson, who did play it, told the trade, “I didn’t want our listeners to have to go elsewhere to hear it, so we’re using it as our big trending topic. Our morning show got just a couple of calls, and they weren’t positive. One said, ‘Don’t play it again, it’s not country.’”

The official music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will debut during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. Director Joseph Kahn already had to take to social media to defend some fans’ charges that the teaser echoes Beyonce’s “Formation.” The full “Reputation” album is set for release on November 10.