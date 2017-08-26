Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Lyric Video Breaks 24-Hour Record

The lyric video for Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” has already broken the record for most watched lyric video within 24 hours. Following its release on Friday, Aug. 25, the video amassed more than 19 million views on YouTube.

The title previously belonged to “Something Just Like This” from The Chainsmokers featuring Coldplay at 9 million views in 24 hours.

Swift released the first single off her sixth studio album “Reputation” at midnight early Friday morning, complete with a lyric video spoofing the animation style of “Feud” (which itself was an homage to the work of Alfred Hitchcock).

Despite the world record, a teaser for the accompanying “LWYMMD” music video has managed to spark some controversy in just one day’s time. Shortly after the official teaser of the clip dropped, Beyoncé fans began pointing out similarities between Swift’s new video and “Formation.”

However, music video director Joseph Kahn quickly refuted those claims on .

I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017

Also there's something to that "formation" shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)#LWYMMDvideo#SneakyAsian — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017

Following the denial, Kahn — who also directed Swift’s “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood”, “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out of the Woods” videos — went into further detail regarding the video’s shooting schedule.

We started concepting and prepping it in January. Shot in May. Post production until tomorrow morning. You see it Sssssssunday. 🐍 https://t.co/XdAWI6Smc7 — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017

A full music video will debut during MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday, hosted by Katy Perry.

As of press time, the lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” has 26,674,278 views. It can be viewed above.