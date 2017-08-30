Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Breaks Multiple Records

Taylor Swift is now one of the industry’s top record-breakers, racking up the most views for a pair of videos for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single from her new album “Reputation.”

Released Aug. 25, Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” single was accompanied by an animated lyric video that became the most-watched lyric video in its first day of release, notching 19 million views within 24 hours, easily zooming past the Chainsmokers-Coldplay collaboration “Something Like This,” which had 9 million day one views earlier this year. Swift’s lyric clip – an homage to the vintage title sequence style made famous by graphic artist Saul Bass – has now logged more than 50 million views.

The next day, Spotify announced that Swift had broken the record for first day streaming, with nearly 8 million plays in its first 24 hours, breaking her buddy Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” first-day record of 7 million streams.

The song’s official video, directed by longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn, also broke records when it premiered two days later as part of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, commanding 43.2 million views within 24 hours of release, which toppled British chanteuse Adele’s “Hello” (27.7 million day one views in October 2015). Kahn’s elaborately choreographed exploration of Swift’s multi-faceted personalities had garnered nearly 80 million views.

The live-action “Look What You Made Me Do” clip also scored a personal best for Swift, giving the 27-year-old her biggest YouTube debut (an honor previously held by 2014’s “Bad Blood” video, also directed by Kahn).