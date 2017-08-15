Taylor Swift ‘Groping’ Trial: Kesha, Amber Heard, James Corden Tweet Support for Singer

The trial involving Taylor Swift and Denver DJ David Mueller came to a close on Monday when the jury found Mueller guilty of assault and battery, and dismissed the charges of tortious interference against Swift, her mother Andrea, and a member of the singer’s management team, Frank Bell.
Swift had accused Mueller of groping her during a meet and greet in 2013. He, in turn, sued the singer claiming that the accusation cost him his job.
The jury ordered Mueller to pay Swift a symbolic $1 in damages, per her lawsuit.
Both before and after the verdict, Hollywood took to social media to express its support for the singer.
Kesha, who has also experienced the glare of a public trial in her legal fight with producer Dr. Luke, expressed admiration for Swift’s determination.
TV host James Corden called Swift’s post-verdict statement “brilliant.”
Amber Heard tweeted that she was “proud” of the singer.
Rachel Platten, of “Fight Song” fame, messaged “We got your back,” to Swift.
Canadian singer Nelly Furtado related her own experiences with radio meet-and-greets.
“Girls” creator Lena Dunham described her longtime friend as “fierce,” noting that Swift’s “example is powerful.”
YouTube star Raphael Gomes declared “victory of every victim of sexual assault who’s been too scared to speak up.”