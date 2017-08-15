Taylor Swift ‘Groping’ Trial: Kesha, Amber Heard, James Corden Tweet Support for Singer

The trial involving Taylor Swift and Denver DJ David Mueller came to a close on Monday when the jury found Mueller guilty of assault and battery, and dismissed the charges of tortious interference against Swift, her mother Andrea, and a member of the singer’s management team, Frank Bell.

Swift had accused Mueller of groping her during a meet and greet in 2013. He, in turn, sued the singer claiming that the accusation cost him his job.

The jury ordered Mueller to pay Swift a symbolic $1 in damages, per her lawsuit.

Both before and after the verdict, Hollywood took to social media to express its support for the singer.

Kesha, who has also experienced the glare of a public trial in her legal fight with producer Dr. Luke, expressed admiration for Swift’s determination.

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

TV host James Corden called Swift’s post-verdict statement “brilliant.”

Amber Heard tweeted that she was “proud” of the singer.

Rachel Platten, of “Fight Song” fame, messaged “We got your back,” to Swift.

We got your back @taylorswift13. You're amazing & I'm sending love. — Rachel Platten (@RachelPlatten) August 11, 2017

Canadian singer Nelly Furtado related her own experiences with radio meet-and-greets.

Been in several meet n' greets where radio staff attempt to cross lines. Love @taylorswift13 for fighting 4 women's safety in the workplace. — Nelly Furtado (@NellyFurtado) August 11, 2017

“Girls” creator Lena Dunham described her longtime friend as “fierce,” noting that Swift’s “example is powerful.”

Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 11, 2017

YouTube star Raphael Gomes declared “victory of every victim of sexual assault who’s been too scared to speak up.”