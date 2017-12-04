Taylor Swift Announces More Dates for Her 2018 ‘Reputation’ Tour

Hot on the heels of her appearance at iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Ball” concert in Los Angeles Friday night, Taylor Swift has added dates to her 2018 “Reputation” tour. Over the past few dates she’s added a second round of dates in the U.S. and Europe, and early Monday announced shows in Australia and New Zealand that will carry her through until November of next year.
Judging by the number of dates between announced dates, particularly in North America, it’s a safe bet that many more shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
The tour will be produced and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG) and AEG Presents in North America, and Live Nation overseas.
While the round of holiday radio concerts she’s playing in the U.S. this month are her first live dates since a one-off show during Super Bowl week earlier this year, they are not full “Reputation” tour dates — instead, they’re a handful of new and recent songs performed by Swift and dancers, similar to her “Saturday Night Live” performance of “… Ready for It.”
After a three-week delay, Swift released “Reputation to streaming services on Friday, possibly in an effort to hold down the No. 1 spot on the U.S. charts for a fourth week against competition from U2’s latest “Songs of Experience,” which also dropped Friday.
Swift’s “Reputation” concert dates so far:
May 08, 2018
University of Phoenix Stadium
Glendale, AZ
May 12, 2018
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
May 18, 2018
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
May 19, 2018
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
May 22, 2018
CenturyLink Field
Seattle, WA
May 25, 2018
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Denver, CO
Jun 01, 2018
Soldier Field
Chicago, IL
Jun 02, 2018
Soldier Field
Chicago, IL
Jun 08, 2018
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 09, 2018
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 15, 2018
Croke Park
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 16, 2018
Croke Park
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 22, 2018
Wembley Stadium
London United Kingdom
Jun 23, 2018
Wembley Stadium
London United Kingdom
Jun 30, 2018
Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
Louisville, KY
Jul 07, 2018
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jul 10, 2018
FedExField
Washington, DC
Jul 14, 2018
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 17, 2018
First Energy Stadium
Cleveland, OH
Jul 20, 2018
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 21, 2018
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 27, 2018
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Jul 28, 2018
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Aug 03, 2018
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON Canada
Aug 04, 2018
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON Canada
Aug 07, 2018
Heinz Field
Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 10, 2018
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Aug 11, 2018
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Aug 14, 2018
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Aug 18, 2018
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, FL
Aug 25, 2018
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
Aug 28, 2018
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
Sep 01, 2018
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 08, 2018
Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Sep 15, 2018
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 18, 2018
The Dome at America’s Center
St. Louis, MO
Sep 22, 2018
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
Sep 29, 2018
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
Oct 06, 2018
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Oct 19, 2018
Optus Stadium
Perth, Australia
Oct 26, 2018
Etihad Stadium
Melbourne, Australia
Nov 02, 2018
ANZ Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park Australia
Nov 06, 2018
The Gabba
Brisbane, Australia
Nov 09, 2018
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland New Zealand