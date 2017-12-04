Taylor Swift Announces More Dates for Her 2018 ‘Reputation’ Tour

Hot on the heels of her appearance at iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Ball” concert in Los Angeles Friday night, Taylor Swift has added dates to her 2018 “Reputation” tour. Over the past few dates she’s added a second round of dates in the U.S. and Europe, and early Monday announced shows in Australia and New Zealand that will carry her through until November of next year.

Judging by the number of dates between announced dates, particularly in North America, it’s a safe bet that many more shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

The tour will be produced and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG) and AEG Presents in North America, and Live Nation overseas.

While the round of holiday radio concerts she’s playing in the U.S. this month are her first live dates since a one-off show during Super Bowl week earlier this year, they are not full “Reputation” tour dates — instead, they’re a handful of new and recent songs performed by Swift and dancers, similar to her “Saturday Night Live” performance of “… Ready for It.”

After a three-week delay, Swift released “Reputation to streaming services on Friday, possibly in an effort to hold down the No. 1 spot on the U.S. charts for a fourth week against competition from U2’s latest “Songs of Experience,” which also dropped Friday.

Swift’s “Reputation” concert dates so far:

May 08, 2018

University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale, AZ

May 12, 2018

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

May 18, 2018

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

May 19, 2018

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

May 22, 2018

CenturyLink Field

Seattle, WA

May 25, 2018

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Denver, CO

Jun 01, 2018

Soldier Field

Chicago, IL

Jun 02, 2018

Soldier Field

Chicago, IL

Jun 08, 2018

Etihad Stadium

Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 09, 2018

Etihad Stadium

Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 15, 2018

Croke Park

Dublin, Ireland

Jun 16, 2018

Croke Park

Dublin, Ireland

Jun 22, 2018

Wembley Stadium

London United Kingdom

Jun 23, 2018

Wembley Stadium

London United Kingdom

Jun 30, 2018

Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

Louisville, KY

Jul 07, 2018

Ohio Stadium

Columbus, OH

Jul 10, 2018

FedExField

Washington, DC

Jul 14, 2018

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, PA

Jul 17, 2018

First Energy Stadium

Cleveland, OH

Jul 20, 2018

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

Jul 21, 2018

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

Jul 27, 2018

Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, MA

Jul 28, 2018

Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, MA

Aug 03, 2018

Rogers Centre

Toronto, ON Canada

Aug 04, 2018

Rogers Centre

Toronto, ON Canada

Aug 07, 2018

Heinz Field

Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 10, 2018

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

Aug 11, 2018

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

Aug 14, 2018

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

Aug 18, 2018

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, FL

Aug 25, 2018

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN

Aug 28, 2018

Ford Field

Detroit, MI

Sep 01, 2018

U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, MN

Sep 08, 2018

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, MO

Sep 15, 2018

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

Sep 18, 2018

The Dome at America’s Center

St. Louis, MO

Sep 22, 2018

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

Sep 29, 2018

NRG Stadium

Houston, TX

Oct 06, 2018

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX

Oct 19, 2018

Optus Stadium

Perth, Australia

Oct 26, 2018

Etihad Stadium

Melbourne, Australia

Nov 02, 2018

ANZ Stadium

Sydney Olympic Park Australia

Nov 06, 2018

The Gabba

Brisbane, Australia

Nov 09, 2018

Mt Smart Stadium

Auckland New Zealand