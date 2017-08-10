Tanya Tucker Releases Tribute Song for Former Paramour Glen Campbell: ‘Forever Loving You’

Glen Campbell and country singer Tanya Tucker had a torrid romance that began around the time of his 1980 divorce from his third wife, Sarah Barg, and spiraled out two years later in a flurry of substance abuse and tabloid headlines. Less than 48 hours after his death at 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Tucker has released a tribute single to him, “Forever Loving You.”

A press release accompanying the single reads: “In recent years, groundbreaking country music icon Tanya Tucker has been quietly writing and recording new music while coping with a wave of emotions surrounding Glen Campbell’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease. While their relationship and breakup made headlines years ago, Tucker channeled her heartfelt feelings for Campbell in a new song titled ‘Forever Loving You.’”

A portion of the proceeds from the song Michael Lynn Rogers and Tennesee State Senator Rusty Crowe, will benefit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, a non-profit organization which provides programs and services for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers, as well as funds research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Tucker issued a statement on Campbell’s death that reads: “I’m just devastated. Absolutely devastated. It’s been so hard these past several years knowing what he’s been going through. My heart just breaks. Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time. There were some ups and downs and, of course, all the downs were played out in the press. We both got past all that. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing. It’s why I’m releasing “Forever Loving You” in memory of Glen and for all of those who are losing or have lost someone they love. I’ll forever love you, Glen.”