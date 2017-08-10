Tanya Tucker Releases Tribute Song for Former Paramour Glen Campbell: ‘Forever Loving You’

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Glen Campbell and Tanya Tucker
AP

Glen Campbell and country singer Tanya Tucker had a torrid romance that began around the time of his 1980 divorce from his third wife, Sarah Barg, and spiraled out two years later in a flurry of substance abuse and tabloid headlines. Less than 48 hours after his death at 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Tucker has released a tribute single to him, “Forever Loving You.

A press release accompanying the single reads: “In recent years, groundbreaking country music icon Tanya Tucker has been quietly writing and recording new music while coping with a wave of emotions surrounding Glen Campbell’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease. While their relationship and breakup made headlines years ago, Tucker channeled her heartfelt feelings for Campbell in a new song titled ‘Forever Loving You.’”

Related

Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell: A Pioneer of Country Crossover, a Humanizer of Alzheimer’s Disease

A portion of the proceeds from the song Michael Lynn Rogers and Tennesee State Senator Rusty Crowe, will benefit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, a non-profit organization which provides programs and services for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers, as well as funds research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Tucker issued a statement on Campbell’s death that reads:  “I’m just devastated. Absolutely devastated. It’s been so hard these past several years knowing what he’s been going through. My heart just breaks. Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time. There were some ups and downs and, of course, all the downs were played out in the press. We both got past all that. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing. It’s why I’m releasing “Forever Loving You” in memory of Glen and for all of those who are losing or have lost someone they love. I’ll forever love you, Glen.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad