Suge Knight’s Girlfriend Indicted for Selling Hit-and-Run Video to TMZ

Suge Knight’s girlfriend and business partner have been indicted for alleging selling video of a hit-and-run fatality to TMZ for $55,000.

The girlfriend, Toilin Kelly, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, conspiracy to violate a court order, and conspiracy to commit grand theft. The business partner, Mark Blankenship, is awaiting arraignment on the same charges.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Kelly and Blankenship spent nearly a month brokering a deal with TMZ for the sale of the surveillance video, which shows Knight running over two men in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in Compton, Calif. One of the men, Terry Carter, died of his injuries. Knight is currently in jail and awaiting trial for murder in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors allege that the video was being held as evidence in the murder case, and was subject to a protective order forbidding its release. A grand jury indicted the pair on July 28, and the indictment was unsealed on Wednesday upon Kelly’s not guilty plea.

If convicted, the defendants face up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors have previously released summaries of text messages and phone calls detailing efforts to sell the video to TMZ. They have also accused Blankenship and Kelly of participating in a plan to pay witnesses to testify on Knight’s behalf, a charge that has been denied.