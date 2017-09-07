Sub Pop Publishing, Amsterdam-Based Downtown Music Benelux Partner

Amsterdam-based Downtown Music Benelux has entered into a global partnership with Seattle’s Sub Pop Publishing, the companies announced on Sept. 6.

Downtown Music Publishing, founded in 2007, boasts a library of songs by John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, Hans Zimmer, Mötley Crüe, One Direction, Bruce Springsteen, Naughty Boy, Hardwell, Sturgill Simpson, and more. Downtown Music Benelux was established in 2014 as a joint venture with Cloud 9 Music and is headed by Managing Director Lucas van Slegtenhorst. Its roster includes works by well-known Dutch songwriter-artists such as JW Roy, San Holo, and Jake Reese (Jaap Reesma), among others.

Sub Pop Publishing, a division of iconic label Sub Pop Records, is home to writers Shabazz Palaces, Clipping, Downtown Boys, Yuck, Sera Cahoone, EMA, Jenn Champion, and more. Under terms of the deal, SPP will be able to tap into Downtown’s global systems including Songtrust, Downtown’s technology platform, which processes royalty collections from over 130 countries.

Said Gareth Smith, VP at SPP, of the deal: “In searching for a new international partner we decided we’d only settle for a digitally minded but creatively focused company that would also treat us like part of the family.”

