Coincidence? ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Stars in Two Videos That Dropped Today

In a strange confluence of events, “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo appears in two videos that dropped on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

While he’s in a cast of many in Katy Perry’s slapstick clip about a bumbling basketball team for her “Swish Swish” single, he takes on a much bigger role in the clip from former “Glee” star Darren Criss’ band Computer Games, “Lost Boys Life.” Directed by Mia Elan, the video incorporates live shots from Computer Games’ show at L.A.’s Teragram Ballroom. As a press release says, Matarazzo stars “as the conflicted lost boy, navigating through his somewhat mundane life.” (See both videos below.)

“I had a blast performing with Darren at Elsie Fest last year,” said Matarazzo. “That was the first time we had ever met and instantly became buddies. When he sent me the treatment to Computer Games’ music video, I was like – rock on! I’m in!”

Criss’ brother Chuck, who is also in the band, said, “We’re both huge fans of ‘Stranger Things,’” said Chuck. “The song shares many of the same 80’s electronica influences that can be heard throughout the series.”

“It was always going to be Gaten,” said Criss. “We wrote the entire treatment around him. Thank God he said yes, because otherwise it probably would have just been me, running around in a silly wig, trying to be Gaten.”

The band released their “Lost Boys Life” EP in March. The two brothers have played music together since high school but put the band on hold for a decade, reviving it recently.



