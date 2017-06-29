Steve Miller Brings His Entire Catalog and Private Vault to Capitol/Universal

Steve Miller, the veteran singer/guitarist whose five-decade career peaked in the ‘70s with hits like “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner,” has inked a deal to bring his entire catalogue and items from his private vault to Capitol Records/Universal. The deal covers both his catalog projects, which will be released through UMe, and new material, which will go through Capitol.

The items include 18 studio albums as well as live and unreleased recordings, video footage, photos, memorabilia, journals, notes and more. Capitol was the artist’s longtime recording home; he signed with the label in 1967. According to a release, Miller is “in the process of directing the concept and curation for his Steve Miller Band catalog releases,” and the first project will be announced in the coming weeks.

While Miller released several albums in the late 1960s and early 1970s, his first major hit was 1973’s “The Joker,” and was followed by the companion albums “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Book of Dreams,” released in 1976 and ’77 respectively. The albums spawned multiple FM radio staples like “Take The Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love,” which were collected into the compilation “Greatest Hits 1974-78,” which according to the label has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

In recent years he has returned to the blues-based sound with which he started his career. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.