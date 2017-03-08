Prolific lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz will be honored at the 32nd annual ASCAP Screen Music Awards. Schwartz’s nearly 50-year-long career has earned him a spot among the greats, and will be awarded the Founders Award at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 16.

Since his 1971 breakout Broadway musical “Godspell,” Schwartz has gone on to compose scores and write lyrics for many successful films, television shows and plays, including “Pocahontas,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Pippen,” and “Enchanted.” Perhaps most recognizable is the 2003 musical “Wicked,” which earned Schwartz a fifth Tony Award nomination.

“Stephen’s iconic scores have thrilled audiences in multiple mediums for the last four decades,” said ASCAP president Paul Williams. “His words and music illuminate the stories being told, reveal the inner lives of the individual characters and yet somehow manage to reflect his unique light on our own hopes and dreams. On the stage and on screens large and small, Stephen’s wisdom and humor weave a narrative in words and song that transport the listener to worlds that exist only in the imagination.”

Already showered with other honors, including Grammys, Oscars, Golden Globes and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Schwartz continues to work in the industry by mentoring young composers, including “Hamilton”‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda and “La La Land’s” Justin Paul and Benj Pasek.

“Stephen Schwartz is not only a giant in the world of musical theater, he is also an incredible mentor, teacher and friend,” said Paul and Pasek in a statement. “He cares so deeply about the art form, and is truly committed to nurturing and supporting future generations of musical theater writers. We feel so lucky to have received so much support and guidance from him, and have been changed undoubtedly for the better by having him in our lives.”