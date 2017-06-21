St. Vincent Announces Tour and Debuts New Look – But No Album News Yet

There’s a striking new look, an extensive run of tour dates, and even a corny little video announcing them — but no album announcement yet.

On Wednesday St. Vincent announced her “Fear the Future Tour,” her first extended run of dates in over two years. After an August 19 festival date in Tokyo, the tour begins October 17 in London and concludes December 2 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

Presumably, the announcement of St. Vincent’s fifth full-length — her first since 2013’s self-titled effort and possibly also bearing the title “Fear the Future” — is to follow. The singer confirmed to FACT earlier this year that an album will be coming in 2017, although later than its originally planned spring release date.

“Based on the amount of material I have, I could have put out three records by now,” she said. “But I needed this one, especially with where we are in the world, to be the best thing that I’ve ever done by leaps and bounds. And that takes time. That’s something I’ve never really given myself, but it was nice. Now I’m ready to get back in the ring, so to speak, because I get twitchy if I’m not doing a lot of things.”

In the video the singer also rolled out a new look — with straight black hair in a bob, and almost comically futurist outfits, like something out of “Lost in Space” or “Star Trek.” In another new photo she’s striking a pose wearing latex boots beside a pink wall with (no joke) disembodied legs wearing latex boots sticking out of it.

USA pre-sale registration begins today at 10AM ET. Global fan pre-sale begins June 27. General on-sale for the entire tour begins Friday June 30. To pre-register and for more information, go to http://ilovestvincent.com/#tour. Fans will be able to choose from standalone show tickets as well as the “Fear The Future” Enhanced Experience – including tickets plus signed poster, photo with St. Vincent’s guitar, film screening and more. A full list of tour dates is below.

The announcement comes in the midst of a busy year for the Grammy-winning singer, whose born name is Annie Clark. She made her directorial debut in February when ‘The Birthday Party’ from the ‘XX’ horror anthology premiered at the Sundance Film Festival (she also wrote and scored the piece). More recently, she was named ambassador for Record Store Day 2017, recorded a 7” single with John Legend to benefit Planned Parenthood, and unveiled updates to her signature collection of Ernie Ball guitars.

8/19 – Tokyo, Japan – Summer Sonic

10/17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

10/18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

10/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

10/23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10/24 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

10/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

10/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVrendenburg

11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

11/18 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

11/19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/21 – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall

11/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

11/25 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

11/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

12/1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

12/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre