St. Vincent Announces ‘Masseduction’ Album, Drops New Song ‘Los Ageless’ (Listen)

In a media blitz Wednesday morning, St. Vincent announced her new album, “Masseduction,” to be released October 13 on Loma Vista Recordings. She accompanied the announcement with the second song from the album, “Los Ageless,” which follows “New York,” released last month, and with a Facebook Live press conference.

The album, her first since the 2014 Grammy-winning self-titled release, was co-produced by the artist with one of 2017’s most ubiquitous musical figures, Jack Antonoff, who not only released his own Bleachers album earlier this year but also collaborated with Lorde on her “Melodrama” album and Taylor Swift on “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first track from her forthcoming “Reputation” album.

Along with the new song, she also revealed the album’s eye-catching cover art (below).

“Themes of power and sex, imperiled relationships and death slice through the album,” the press release says, adding a quote from St. Vincent: “Every record I make has an archetype. ‘Strange Mercy’ was Housewives on Pills. ‘St. Vincent’ was Near-Future Cult Leader. ‘Masseduction’ is different, it’s pretty first person. You can’t fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.”

Special guests on the album include Thomas Bartlett on piano, Kamasi Washington on saxophone, Jenny Lewis on vocals, and beat production from Sounwave. Greg Leisz and Rich Hinman add pedal steel, and Tuck and Patti Andress contribute guitar and vocals respectively on select tracks.

As previously announced, St. Vincent’s “Fear The Future Tour” will launch October 7th with a special performance to take place on the Paramount Pictures Studio “New York street” set as part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival. Full list of dates below.

‘MASSEDUCTION’ TRACK LIST:

Hang On Me Pills Masseduction Sugarboy Los Ageless Happy Birthday, Johnny Savior New York Fear The Future Young Lover Dancing with a Ghost Slow Disco Smoking Section

“FEAR THE FUTURE TOUR” DATES:

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)

10/17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

10/18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

10/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

10/23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10/24 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

10/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

10/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVrendenburg

11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

11/18 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

11/19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/21 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center

11/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

11/25 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

11/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

12/1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

12/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre