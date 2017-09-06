St. Vincent Announces ‘Masseduction’ Album, Drops New Song ‘Los Ageless’ (Listen)

In a media blitz Wednesday morning, St. Vincent announced her new album, “Masseduction,” to be released October 13 on Loma Vista Recordings. She accompanied the announcement with the second song from the album, “Los Ageless,” which follows “New York,” released last month, and with a Facebook Live press conference.
The album, her first since the 2014 Grammy-winning self-titled release, was co-produced by the artist with one of 2017’s most ubiquitous musical figures, Jack Antonoff, who not only released his own Bleachers album earlier this year but also collaborated with Lorde on her “Melodrama” album and Taylor Swift on “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first track from her forthcoming “Reputation” album.
Along with the new song, she also revealed the album’s eye-catching cover art (below).
“Themes of power and sex, imperiled relationships and death slice through the album,” the press release says, adding a quote from St. Vincent: “Every record I make has an archetype. ‘Strange Mercy’ was Housewives on Pills. ‘St. Vincent’ was Near-Future Cult Leader. ‘Masseduction’ is different, it’s pretty first person. You can’t fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.”
Special guests on the album include Thomas Bartlett on piano, Kamasi Washington on saxophone, Jenny Lewis on vocals, and beat production from Sounwave. Greg Leisz and Rich Hinman add pedal steel, and Tuck and Patti Andress contribute guitar and vocals respectively on select tracks.
As previously announced, St. Vincent’s “Fear The Future Tour” will launch October 7th with a special performance to take place on the Paramount Pictures Studio “New York street” set as part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival. Full list of dates below.
‘MASSEDUCTION’ TRACK LIST:
- Hang On Me
- Pills
- Masseduction
- Sugarboy
- Los Ageless
- Happy Birthday, Johnny
- Savior
- New York
- Fear The Future
- Young Lover
- Dancing with a Ghost
- Slow Disco
- Smoking Section
“FEAR THE FUTURE TOUR” DATES:
10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)
10/17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
10/18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
10/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
10/23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
10/24 – Paris, France – Le Trianon
10/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
10/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVrendenburg
11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
11/18 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater
11/19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11/20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
11/21 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center
11/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
11/25 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
11/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
12/1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
12/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
12/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre