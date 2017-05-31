Spotify Predicts 2017’s Songs of the Summer

Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar — and also Lady Gaga, Liam Payne and Imagine Dragons. Spotify has made some bold predictions for 2017’s “Songs of the Summer.”

According to a press release, the company created the predictions by “tapping the insights of its genre and trend experts, analyzing its streaming data, and considering factors such as a song’s performance on the charts, on key Spotify playlists, and how it’s performing over time. The team also factored in buzz on social media to create a list of songs perfect for essential summer moments.”

While the analysis seems undercut by the unscientific-sounding categories tagged to each song (i.e. “My Summer Fling Is a Disaster Song,” “Summer Lazing Song”), a rep for the company told Variety that the categories were added for fun after the 15 songs were compiled.

“From Selena Gomez’s saucy new track ‘Bad Liar’ to Imagine Dragons’ ‘Thunder”,’ these are the songs already heating up playlists and climbing charts,” said Shanon Cook, Spotify’s Trends Expert. “There’s a good chance somewhere on this list is the track we’ll be crowning the song of the summer by the end of August.”

The full list of songs appears below.

Spotify’s Songs of Summer 2017

The ‘This Song is [two fire emojis]’ Song: “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

The Party Song: “Strip That Down” – Liam Payne ft. Quavo

Lounging by the Pool Song: “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

My Summer Fling is a Disaster Song: “Crying in The Club” – Camila Cabello

Sunburn Recovery Song: “The Cure” – Lady Gaga

The Road Trip Staple: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes

Ultimate Club Banger: “Swish Swish” – Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj

The Rap Cut: “Mask Off” – Future

The Dark and Stormy: “Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

The Summer Workout: “DNA” – Kendrick Lamar

Summer Lazing Song: “Slow Hands” – Niall Horan

The Globetrotter: “Despacito” (Remix) – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Cruising to the Beach Song: “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

Song with an Important Message: “1-800-273-8255” – Logic ft. Alessia Cara, Khalid

Best Trap Option: “XO TOUR Llif3” – Lil Uzi Vert