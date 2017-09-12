Spotify Expected to Launch in South Africa Within Months (Report)

Spotify is expected to follow in the footsteps of Deezer, Google Play and Apple Music with a launch in South Africa in the next few months, according to a local report citing a recent recruiting ad from Spotify for a senior editor/music programmer in South Africa.

If confirmed, Spotify’s launch in South Africa would be well-timed, since the region has seen its music streaming revenue grow massively within the last year. South African streaming revenue skyrocketed from $1.87 million in 2015 to $8.15 million in 2016 – a 334.2% year-on-year growth, according to a report compiled by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and cited by online publication Music in Africa.

The move into South Africa would also allow Spotify to eventually penetrate vibrant music markets in other parts of Africa, notably in Nigeria and Kenya, Music in Africa said.

The Spotify ad says the company is looking for a senior editor/programmer to join its shows and editorial team, with responsibility for daily programming for South Africa as well as curating a large number of varied playlists.

Created in Sweden in 2008, Spotify boasts over 140 million active users across 61 markets and features more than 30 million songs.