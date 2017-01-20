Spike Lee takes his political priorities seriously. That’s why he’s nixed using singer Chrisette Michele’s song, “Black Girl Magic,” in his upcoming Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

Grammy winner Michele is slated to perform at the “Make America Great Again” concert for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The R&B singer was announced on Wednesday after Andy Grammer backed out.

“Good Morning Folks. I Wuz Sorry To Read That ‘Sistuh Girl’ Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth,” Lee wrote in an Instagram post.

The new show is based on Lee’s movie of the same name. The filmmaker has been vocal about his dislike for Trump in the past.

Michele responded to the backlash against her for performing, saying she’s “willing to be a bridge,” although it’s unclear who she would be a bridge between.

“I am here, representing you, because this is what matters,” she wrote in a statement. “I don’t mind ‘These Stones’ if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.”