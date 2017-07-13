SoundCloud Responds to ‘Extensive Inaccuracies’ in Article Claiming It Is Almost Out of Money

In a brief statement a rep for SoundCloud took issue with an “extensive number of inaccuracies” in the article, although it only specified and commented on ones regarding funding and layoffs, and went on to say that the company is confident that last week’s layoffs and office closing s “put us on our path to profitability and ensure SoundCloud’s long-term viability.”

The statement follows in full:

There are a number of inaccuracies within the TechCrunch article. They seem to stem from a misinterpretation of information by one or two laid off employees during a recent all hands meeting.

Due to the extensive number of inaccuracies, we will only comment regarding funding and layoffs. To clarify, SoundCloud is fully funded into the fourth quarter. We continue to be confident the changes made last week put us on our path to profitability and ensure SoundCloud’s long-term viability. In terms of layoffs, it is our policy not to discuss individual employee cases, but we can share we continue to work with all employees who were let go to support them during this transition, with employment and financial assistance.