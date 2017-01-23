Soulja Boy’s legal woes continue — the rapper has been charged with illegally possessing firearms.

The musician, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, faces two felony counts and a misdemeanor, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release on Monday. He faces one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon (a Mini Draco AR-IS) and being a felon in possession of a firearm (a Glock 21 .45 caliber), as well as one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

Soulja Boy was arrested at his home on Dec. 15, 2016, after police found him in possession of firearms, a violation of his pre-existing probation. One of the discovered weapons was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle.

The “Crank That” singer had been toting guns in his social media posts before the arrest. If convicted, he faces more than four years in state prison.

The arraignment is scheduled for Monday, while the case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Soulja Boy had recently been planning a boxing match with singer Chris Brown following a social media feud with the R&B star.