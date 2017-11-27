Soul Train Awards 2017: Full Winners List

The Soul Train Awards, a television staple since 1987, handed out honors to top talents in R&B, hip-hop and gospel music on Sunday night (Nov. 26) at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. In addition, the BET-presented show, which was hosted by Erykhah Badu, recognized the achievements of Toni Braxton and SWV with the Legend and Lady of Soul awards, respectively.

Bruno Mars led the winners’ list taking home best R&B/soul male artist, video of the year, album/mixtape of the year, song of the year and dance performance. SZA nabbed two, best new artist and best R&B/soul female. Best gospel/inspirational award went to Lecrae while DJ Khaled claimed best collaboration for “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

See the full list of winners below:

Best New Artist – SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Bruno Mars

Soul Train Certified Award – Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi

Video of the Year – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Lecrae

Album/Mixtape of the Year – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year) – Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – SZA

Song of the Year – Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “Cranes in the Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

Best Dance Performance – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Best Collaboration – DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”