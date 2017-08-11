Sony/ATV: No. 1 Music Publisher in the U.S. for Five Consecutive Years

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has been named the No. 1 music publisher in the U.S. for the 20th consecutive quarter — five full years.

The rankings are compiled every quarter by Billboard and are determined by music publishers’ market share of the top 100 U.S. radio airplay songs for the previous quarter, according to Nielsen Music data and song splits compiled by the Harry Fox Agency. The most recent survey covers the period April to June 2017.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Martin Bandier said: “Being in first place for five years doesn’t happen by accident, but is a tribute to the immense talent of our songwriters, the amazing songs they create and the hard work of our team. It is an amazing accomplishment and one we are very proud of.”

Sony/ATV has dominated the survey since it became administrator of EMI Music Publishing in 2012. That year Bandier led the effort to acquire the catalog (bringing in 1.3 million copyrights for songs by Carole King, Norah Jones, Motown classics, and standards like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”) in a deal valued at $2.2 billion. Sony, which acquired the half of Sony/ATV it did not already own from the Michael Jackson estate last year, is said to be gearing up to purchase EMI outright at some point in the coming months.

In the most recent quarter, Sony/ATV achieved a 23.3% market share and was represented on 49 of the top 100 songs on U.S. radio during Q2 2017. Nine of the quarter’s Top 10 radio songs are co-published by Sony/ATV, led by the Bruno Mars hit “That’s What I Like”, which is the period’s No. 1 hit, and “Shape Of You”, which was co-written and performed by Sony/ATV songwriter Ed Sheeran, at No. 2. The Sheeran hit spent 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s weekly Radio Songs airplay chart, the joint longest chart-topping run on the chart this decade.