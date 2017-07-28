Sony/ATV Music Publishing Partners with Influencer Hub Heard Well

Heard Well, a first of its kind music label “powered entirely by social media tastemakers and their communities,” has partnered with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Under the agreement, Sony/ATV will look to sign emerging artists who have built a following through Heard Well as well as provide a pathway for Sony/ATV’s own songwriters via compilation albums released through the label.

In an announcement, Sony/ATV co-president, U.S. Danny Strick described the deal — for which CAA served as strategic adviser — as an A&R partnership.

Heard Well co-founder Jeremy Wineberg noted that the company had “been working seamlessly with Sony’s The Orchard for the last year as a distributor so this was a natural progression as Heard Well continues to grow.”

The Los Angeles-based Heard Well was founded in 2015 and has lent support to the likes of Odesza, Gallant, Anderson .Paak, Daya, Duke Dumont, and Betty Who. In March 2016, Heard Well announced a deal with Sony’s Red Distribution and has since released more than 15 compilation albums featuring Heard Well discoveries. Heard Well influencers also power their own TuneIn station. Its expansion also includes releasing motion pictures, like the film “I Love You Both.”

