Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer to Receive Music Industry Trusts Award

Sony Music Entertainment CEO Rob Stringer will receive the Music Industry Trusts Award at a ceremony to be held in the U.K. in November.

The record label veteran, who was promoted from Columbia Records chairman, a title he held since 2008, to chief executive of SME in April, is being recognized for outstanding contributions to the music business over a three-decade career.

Stringer follows previous recipients Sir George Martin, Sir Elton John, Sir Lucian Grainge CBE, Michael Eavis CBE, Simon Cowell, and Annie Lennox OBE, among others. The gala ceremony benefits the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins.

Said David Munns OBE, chairman of the MITS Award committee: “Rob’s extraordinary perception of how talent and artistry develops has brought him to the pinnacle of achievement in the music business. He is acknowledged and admired by colleagues, peers and competitors alike, while artists around the world value his integrity and support. This is what we aim to recognize every year with the Music Industry Trusts Award, and there’s no one more deserving of the honor than Rob”.

Stringer got his start in the industry at CBS Records in 1985. He later became Managing Director of Epic Records in 1992, and Chairman of Sony Music UK in 2001, working with such artists as The Clash, Manic Street Preachers, Jamiroquai, Sade, and the late George Michael.

During his Columbia Records tenure, Stringer is credited with some of the most important album releases of the last decade, including Adele’s “21” and “25,” Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” and David Bowie’s final release, “Blackstar.” More recently, Stringer’s run of successes include the launch of dance music hitmakers The Chainsmokers and Harry Styles’ solo career.