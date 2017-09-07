Sony Music Nashville Lands Three Releases at Top of Country Album Charts

Sony Music Nashville is celebrating a major feat this week as three of the label’s releases land in the Top 4 spots on BuzzAngle’s Country Album Chart, a first for the company since combining Columbia, RCA and Arista Nashville imprints into one label group in 2006.

At No. 1 is Old Dominion’s second album “Happy Endings,” out via RCA Nashville. Luke Combs’ debut, “This One’s For You” (River House Artists/Columbia Nashville) comes in at No. 2 and Kane Brown’s self-titled debut, another RCA Nashville album, sits at No. 4.

The impressive chart showing comes on the heels of nine 2017 CMA Awards nominations for Sony Nashville artists, representing a quarter of nominees. RCA Nashville’s Miranda Lambert leads the pack, with 5 noms, followed by Columbia Nashville’s Maren Morris, who is up in three categories. Old Dominion also made a strong showing, as did first time nominee Combs, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Pink (recognized in the Musical Event race for “Setting the World on Fire”) and Willie Nelson, whose “Funny How Time Slips Away” with Glen Campbell.