Sony/ATV Music Publishing Names Dan Nelson SVP, International

Dan Nelson has been promoted to Senior Vice President, International at Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced on Sept. 14.

The London-based Nelson, who relocated from South Africa in 2007, has been with Sony/ATV for 10 years, working territories outside the Americas and UK, including continental Europe, South East Asia, Russia, Australia, India, Africa, Turkey, Israel, and the Middle East.

“As chance would have it, [Sony/ATV chairman] Marty Bandier and I started on the same day, so as you can imagine it’s been an exhilarating journey over the last 10 year,” said Nelson. “It’s been an honor to be part of the transformation that has shaped Sony/ATV into the leading music publisher it is today.”

Added Guy Henderson, President, International, to whom Nelson reports: “Dan and I have worked together for many years, both in records and publishing. Not only therefore does Sony/ATV benefit from Dan’s wide industry experience but also from his smart, astute and practical approach to our business operations. Dan and the strong team he has assembled have made a major contribution to Sony/ATV’s growth to its position as the world’s leading music publisher.”