Snoop Dogg Launches Line of Water Pipes (EXCLUSIVE)

Snoop Dogg continues to expand his marijuana empire with a new line of premium water pipes. POUNDS, a collaboration with smoking accessories manufacturer Famous Brandz (with artwork by design firm Pentagram), was inspired by Snoop’s own vision and features five handblown models — Battleship, Mothership, Rocketship, Spaceship and Starship — ranging in price from $129 to $279.

“POUNDS is my way of offering and sharing a premium smoking experience for any consumers,” said Snoop in announcing the line. “Whether you’re into flower or oil, POUNDS has the product for you.”

Snoop is a principal in several other marijuana-related ventures, including digital content company Merry Jane and Leafs By Snoop, his own brand of marijuana which includes edibles and concentrates, and launched in Colorado in 2015.

POUNDS products are available nationwide, via digital retailers, and in Canada.