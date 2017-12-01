Smokey Robinson Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

Smokey Robinson, the legendary singer, songwriter, Motown record producer and executive, has signed with talent agency APA for representation across all services worldwide.

Robinson, born William Robinson, Jr., began his musical career as the lead singer and frontman of “The Miracles,” which produced several Top 40 hits including “My Girl,” “Tears of a Clown,” and “You’ve Really Got a Hold On Me.” In 1972, Robinson exited the group to launch a solo career. His own hits include songs like “Cruisin'” and “Being With You.” In 1983, Robinson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, won a Grammy for his song “Just to See Her,” and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Miracles also received a star in 2009.

Robinson is also credited with contributing to the success of Motown and “The Miracles” was the first act signed by the record company. Robinson later became vice president of the company and is responsible for discovering Diana Ross.

Recently, Robinson released several standard albums like “Timeless,” “Now and Then,” and “Smokey and Friends;” released his first-ever solo Christmas album, “Christmas Everyday,” as an Amazon exclusive on November 11; and currently serves as executive music producer on the new Motown-themed original animated children’s series, “Melodia,” for Netflix. In 2006, Robinson was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Robinson is represented by Eric Custer at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.