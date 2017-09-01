Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Hospitalized for Heart Problem, Show Canceled

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
steve-harwell-smash-mouth
Andrew Gombert / EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell was hospitalized Thursday, resulting in the cancellation of at least two concerts. The frontman experienced difficulty breathing at a sound check for Thursday night’s concert at the New Daisy Theater in Memphis, and decided to seek medical treatment, preempting the performance, according to TMZ.

The group’s Friday show at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, Ill., was also affected. According to the Wildey’s Facebook page, the sold-out concert “has been postponed due to illness of lead singer Steve Harwell. We will have a new date once we schedule it with their management.”

Harwell, a founding Smash Mouth member since 1994, helped make famous songs such as “Star” and “I’m a Believer,” playing a large role in establishing the band’s signature retro sound.

It’s currently unclear if the band will be able to fulfill its performance obligations Saturday at the River Days Festival in Portsmouth, Ohio, or Sunday at the Elgin Festival Park in Elgin Park, Ill. Variety has reached out to the band’s manager for comment.

Two years ago, Harwell was diagnosed for cardiomyopathy, which impairs the heart’s ability to pump efficiently, and began taking medication for the condition. The performer has suffered other health mishaps, reportedly collapsing onstage at an August 2016 concert in Urbana, Ill., and leaving the showgrounds in an ambulance.

This year, Smash Mouth celebrates the 20th anniversary of the debut album “Fush Yu Mang,” released on July 8, 1997. The multi-platinum band received a Grammy nomination in 2000 for the song “All Star,” from their second album, “Astro Lounge.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad