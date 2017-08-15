Slash Named Gibson’s First Ever Global Brand Ambassador

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has been named Global Brand Ambassador for Gibson, the company announced on Aug. 15. He is the first to receive the designation in the guitar maker’s 100-plus year history.

As part of the new role, Slash will develop new products for the Gibson Custom, Gibson, and Epiphone lines. The musician has been aligned with the company for the last three decades.

Said Henry Juszkiewicz, chairman and CEO of Gibson Brands: “Slash embodies the characteristics of creativity, passion and excellence that are so closely aligned with Gibson and we are very proud of the friendship and mutual success we have shared together for over 30 years. We are also very excited about the future products we will be announcing soon.”

“I’ve been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that,” added Slash. “I’m proud of the creative relationship we’ve developed over the years.”

Slash is currently on the Guns N’ Roses “Not in This Lifetime” tour, which has grossed $151.5 million during the first six months of 2017, according to live entertainment trade Pollstar.