SiriusXM Unveils Its ‘Future Five’ for 2018 and ‘Class of 2017’

The music discovery and curation team at SiriusXM announced today its “Future Five” artists for 2018 and the “Class of 2017” — which, in case it isn’t obvious, means its picks for next year and the artists that the satellite radio giant got behind early in their careers and broke through in 2017.

“2017 shaped up to be another stellar year in music discovery for SiriusXM,” said Steve Blatter, the company’s SVP and GM of Music Programming. “We were thrilled to see four of our ‘Future Five for 2017’ selections graduate to our ‘Class of 2017’. As we move into in 2018 our team has never been more excited to bring our subscribers even more new music from a wide range of developing artists across all genres.”

“Future Five” for 2018, all stats according to SiriusXM:

Alice Merton: The Pulse was the first outlet in America to play “No Roots” in January 2017. The Canadian-born, German-raised artist signed with Mom+Pop Records in North America and will release her debut full length album in 2018.

Rich the Kid: Hip Hop Nation was the first outlet in America to play “New Freezer” in September 2017. Rich the Kid is currently working on his major label debut, due on Interscope in 2018.

Morgan Evans: First American release from this Australian country artist has received early support on The Highway, which started playing “Kiss Somebody” in July. Evans will begin 2018 by opening for Cole Swindell and then Chris Young.

Sofi Tukker: Alt Nation was the first outlet in America to play “Best Friend” in September 2017. Sofi Tukker will embark on their first headline tour and plans to release more new music in 2018.

Two Feet: Alt Nation named “Go F— Yourself” a “Critical Cut” when it was the first outlet in America to add the song into rotation in November. The New York-based artist will make his major label debut in 2018.

Class of 2017

Carly Pearce: Carly Pearce was first played as an unsigned artist on The Highway in November 2016 and was one of the 2017 “Future Five.” She was later signed to Big Machine Records and scored a nationwide country hit with her song “Every Little Thing.”

Lil Uzi Vert: Eminem’s Shade 45 was the first radio outlet in America to play Uzi Vert’s breakthrough songs, “XO Tour Life.” Another 2017 “Future Five,” Lil Uzi performed at the Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals — and “XO Tour Life” is one of the biggest singles of the year.

K. Flay: Yep, another 2017 “Future Five” — K. Flay was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards and ended the year by opening up for Imagine Dragons on their Evolve tour.

Rag N Bone Man: Guess what? Another 2017 “Future Five”! The Spectrum was the first outlet in America to play Rag N Bone Man in October 2016, whose “Human” was an adult rock and alternative hit across the country.

Migos: Eminem’s Shade 45 first played “Bad and Boujee” in August 2016 and was followed by Hip Hop Nation in September 2016 — and of course the single helped lead the group’s “Culture” album to a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 in February.

James Arthur: In October 2016 The Pulse was the first outlet in America to play “Say You Won’t Let Go,” which helped lead Arthur to several BRIT award nominations and an American Music Award nomination.

Lanco: The Highway first started playing Lanco back 2015 when they were still an unsigned artist. The group soon signed with Sony Nashville and scored a country smash with “Greatest Love Story.” Lanco’s debut album, “Hallelujah,” will be released in January 2018.

Halsey: Yeah okay, she’s been a major star for a minute, but SiriusXM’s Hits 1 was the first major outlet in America to support Halsey when she was still an unsigned artist in early 2014. Of course, she’s gone on to nationwide headlining tours and a No. 1 debut for her second studio album, “Hopeless Foundation Kingdom.”