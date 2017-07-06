SiriusXM Fires Radio Personality Opie Three Years After Dumping Anthony

Opie and Anthony
Nearly three years to the day after “Opie and Anthony” host Anthony Cumia was abruptly let go from SiriusXM (for a series of racially-charged derogatory and inflammatory tweets), his former on-air partner, Gregg “Opie” Hughes, host of “Opie’s Radio Show” has also been fired by the satellite radio giant.

In a statement provided by SiriusXM, the company writes: “SiriusXM confirms it has terminated its relationship with Gregg ‘Opie’ Hughes, host of the ‘Opie Radio Show’ weekday afternoons on the Faction Talk channel. SiriusXM does not publicly discuss internal personnel issues.”

According to radio site All Access, it is speculated that the firing comes as a result of “a video made of an employee using the bathroom.”

Following Cumia’s July 2014 exit, Hughes stayed on the air with comedian Jim Norton as co-host.

The duo had a history of controversial on-air appearances, including a segment called “Sex for Sam,” which encouraged sexual acts in public places and got the pair booted from New York FM station WNEW back in 2003.

