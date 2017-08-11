A 10-Minute Silent Song Is Climbing iTunes Charts

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Silent Song
Mito Images/REX/Shutterstock

Move over, “Despacito,” because Samir Mezrahi might have just released the new song of the summer.

Mezrahi’s nine-minute-and-58-second-long track consisting of pure silence is quickly climbing up iTunes’ charts.

Inspired by the frustration felt by anyone who has plugged their phone into a car radio only to hear the first alphabetically listed song in their music library blare over the speakers, “A a a a a Very Good Song” is designed to jump to the top of the list. With this alternative, listeners will be treated to a few minutes of silence rather than being subjected to hearing the abrupt introduction of the “Glee” cast version of “ABC” each time the car is turned on.

“hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car,” Mezrahi tweeted on Wednesday.

The blank song costs $0.99 on iTunes and is also available on the Google Play store. As of Friday afternoon, the inimitable track was at No.30 on the iTunes chart, just two spots behind Ed Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You.”

Mezrahi cheered the song’s chart success on Thursday, tweeting to “Despacito” remix singer Bieber, “here I come for your #1 spot.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 3

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    3 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Pol Pot says:
      August 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      This is about dumb as the flowbee–or the spray on hair. Maybe the US deserves to get nuked. A properly set up playlist and/or settings would eliminate this problem (rockbox is awesome),as you listen to your crappy music.

      Reply
    2. Ian says:
      August 11, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      The estate of John Cage should take legal action

      Reply
    3. Bangarang says:
      August 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      Stupidity prevails

      Reply
    See All 3 Comments

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad