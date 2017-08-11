A 10-Minute Silent Song Is Climbing iTunes Charts

Move over, “Despacito,” because Samir Mezrahi might have just released the new song of the summer.

Mezrahi’s nine-minute-and-58-second-long track consisting of pure silence is quickly climbing up iTunes’ charts.

Inspired by the frustration felt by anyone who has plugged their phone into a car radio only to hear the first alphabetically listed song in their music library blare over the speakers, “A a a a a Very Good Song” is designed to jump to the top of the list. With this alternative, listeners will be treated to a few minutes of silence rather than being subjected to hearing the abrupt introduction of the “Glee” cast version of “ABC” each time the car is turned on.

“hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car,” Mezrahi tweeted on Wednesday.

The blank song costs $0.99 on iTunes and is also available on the Google Play store. As of Friday afternoon, the inimitable track was at No.30 on the iTunes chart, just two spots behind Ed Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You.”

hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car https://t.co/FL83YUOOcz — #1 samir (@samir) August 9, 2017

Mezrahi cheered the song’s chart success on Thursday, tweeting to “Despacito” remix singer Bieber, “here I come for your #1 spot.”