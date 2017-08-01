Sia Signs With Atlantic Records, Christmas Album Due This Year

Singer/songwriter Sia has signed with Atlantic Records and will release a Christmas album later in the year. According to the announcement from Atlantic/Warner Music Group this morning, the album will feature a collection of original holiday songs written by Sia and longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin (who won a 2017 Grammy for Non-Classical Producer of the Year) and will be released later this year via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records. In addition to working on the forthcoming Christmas album, Sia, who was most recently with RCA Records in the U.S., is currently directing her first feature film.

“Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination,” stated Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman and Atlantic Records Chairman/COO Julie Greenwald. “Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”

Sia most recently wrapped up the North American leg of her headlining arena Nostalgic For The Present Tour. The limited tour, Sia’s only live dates for 2017, will continue this winter in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to her own successful solo career, Sia has written or co-written global hits for Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and others.