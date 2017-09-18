Showtime to Air Documentary on George Michael

A new documentary chronicling the life and career of George Michael will air on Showtime this fall.

“George Michael: Freedom” centers on the formative period in the musician’s life, leading up to and following the making of his album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.” The film also follows his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also getting personal about the death of his partner, Anselmo Feleppa. Filmed before Michael’s death in 2016, the documentary is narrated by the singer, who was heavily involved in making the film that serves as his final work.

The feature also includes the original five supermodels from his “Freedom! ’90” video — Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, and Linda Evangelista — who discuss their experiences on making the music video. Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, and Tony Bennett are also interviewed.

Produced by Sony Music Entertainment UK, “George Michael: Freedom” was directed by George Michael and David Austin, and produced by Lisa Johnson and David Austin. Austin also serves as executive producer.

“George Michael: Freedom” premieres Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Watch a first look at the documentary here or above.