Shelli Azoff Exits the Forum for CMO Gig at AMSG

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
In the UK: Exclusive - £50 mins for online and call for print. In the US: Exclusive - Premium Rates Apply. In Germany: Exclusive - Premium Rates ApplyMandatory Credit: Photo by Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock (9224813df)Shelli AzoffKim Kardashian fragrance launch, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2017VIOLET GREY Hosts A Celebratory Dinner For The Launch of Kim Kardashian West's Fragrance Crystal Gardenia And Her Violet Grey Woman Made Cover Story
CREDIT: Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera).

A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG responsible for creating and implementing the Company’s worldwide marketing strategy. In that role, Shelli will continue to be tasked with setting marketing strategy at the Forum where she has successfully built a thriving and growing live entertainment business, but will turn over day-to-day responsibilities to the Forum’s longtime General Manager Nick Spampanato.”

Inglewood’s The Forum celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The 17,500-seat venue was purchased by AMSG, in which Shelli Azoff is an equity partner, in 2012 and underwent a $150 million renovation under her watch. Azoff was named to Variety’s Power of Women Impact Report in October recognizing her all-female staff at the Forum, and having reenergized the arena while rehabbing the interior to include top-of-the-line amenities and concession offerings, a new VIP club and superior backstage quarters.

AMSG also operates live events at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Forum has hosted concerts by The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, J Cole, Eric Clapton and Neil Diamond, along with events including the MTV Video Music Awards in recent years.

More Music

  • In the UK: Exclusive - £50

    Shelli Azoff Exits the Forum for CMO Gig at AMSG

    Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera). A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG […]

  • A Star Is Born Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Moved Back Five Months

    Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera). A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG […]

  • rolling stone magazine Sold to PMC

    Penske Media, Wenner Media Invest in Rolling Stone at $100 Million-Plus Valuation

    Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera). A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG […]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Jeff Fenster, Exec Accused of Sexual Misconduct, to Exit Warner Bros. Records

    Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera). A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG […]

  • Zedd102.7 KIIS FM'S WANGO TANGO, Show,

    Zedd Talks 'Stay,' Grammys, Alessia Cara and the Two Albums He's Working On

    Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera). A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG […]

  • Ed Sheeran Stars as 'Ginger Ed

    Ed Sheeran Stars With the 'Ginger Ed Man' in Twisted Spotify Holiday Ad (Watch)

    Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera). A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG […]

  • Reggie Osse - a.k.a. Hip-Hop Podcaster

    Reggie Osse, a.k.a. Hip-Hop Podcaster Combat Jack, Dies at 48

    Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera). A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad