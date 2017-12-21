Shelli Azoff Exits the Forum for CMO Gig at AMSG

Shelli Azoff is leaving her position as managing partner at the Forum for a new role at Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSG) the company run by her husband, music manager Irving Azoff (The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera).

A statement from Larry Solters, AMSG’s spokesperson, reads: “Shelli Azoff has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer of AMSG responsible for creating and implementing the Company’s worldwide marketing strategy. In that role, Shelli will continue to be tasked with setting marketing strategy at the Forum where she has successfully built a thriving and growing live entertainment business, but will turn over day-to-day responsibilities to the Forum’s longtime General Manager Nick Spampanato.”

Inglewood’s The Forum celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The 17,500-seat venue was purchased by AMSG, in which Shelli Azoff is an equity partner, in 2012 and underwent a $150 million renovation under her watch. Azoff was named to Variety’s Power of Women Impact Report in October recognizing her all-female staff at the Forum, and having reenergized the arena while rehabbing the interior to include top-of-the-line amenities and concession offerings, a new VIP club and superior backstage quarters.

AMSG also operates live events at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Forum has hosted concerts by The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, J Cole, Eric Clapton and Neil Diamond, along with events including the MTV Video Music Awards in recent years.