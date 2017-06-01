Shazam Predicts 2017’s Songs of the Summer

It comes as little surprise that a sultry remix featuring Justin Bieber would be on the short list for this summer’s top song, and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” indeed snagged the first spot on Shazam’s list of predictions for 2017’s songs of the summer.

The music-identifying app uses early signs of growth potential, sustained growth, and chart toppers to classify trending artists. Other hot artists of the summer include Harry Styles for his apocalyptic ballad “Sign of the Times,” Charlie Puth’s pop-funk song “Attention,” and Julia Michael’s single “Issues.”

The music streaming service Spotify also released a list of predictions earlier this week. Both lists gave a nod to Selena Gomez, DJ Khaled, and Lil Uzi Vert, while Spotify also has its eye on Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Liam Payne.

“Every year, we use our ‘crystal ball’ of data to see which songs are most likely to soundtrack the summer,” Shazam CEO Rich Riley said in a statement. “We’re just as excited as everyone else to learn who and what will be big. We’re also proud that the most passionate fans come to Shazam to discover music — and in turn, predict what’s next.”

Below is the full list of predictions in order:

1. “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi feat. Justin Bieber

2. “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled

3. “Sign of the Times” – Harry Styles

4. “Attention” – Charlie Puth

5. “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

6. “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” – Shawn Mendes

7. “OX TOUR Llif3” – Lil Uzi Vert

8. “Issues” – Julia Michaels

9. “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris

10. “do re mi” – Blackbear