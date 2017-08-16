Shawn Mendes’ ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ Hits No. 1 on Top 40

Shawn Mendes has reason to celebrate: his latest single, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” has just hit No. 1 on Top 40 radio. It follows previous radio smashes “Mercy” and “Treat You Better,” all off of his 2016 album “Illuminate.”

According to BuzzAngle Music, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” has registered over 142 million video and audio streams since April. In sales, it has moved nearly 625,000 units (downloads) to date and radio spins are approaching 250,000.

“Having my songs on the radio in the past couple years is making this one feel different,” Mendes tells Variety. To what does his attribute its success? “It’s a fusion between today’s and yesterday’s type of music feel,” he says, adding that, “the more people hear my music, the more they’re willing to accept it when it comes out. The more they hear my voice, the more they recognize it.”

“We knew from the very second the song left the building it was special,” says Republic Records EVP of promotion Gary Spangler (Mendes is signed to Island, but Republic promotes to radio across both labels). “Couple that with the momentum Shawn has as an artist and he was destined for No. 1.”

The undeniable rocker was the last track to make it onto “Illuminate,” and was (smartly) added after the album’s original release.

Mendes’ manager Andrew Gertler says the decision to include it is “indicative of how music is moving now where you have the freedom to do that with streaming and most mediums online now” and allowed an opportunity to “inject fresh energy into the album.” Gertler predicts the unstructured approach will influence other musicians. “It’s interesting to think [of an album] as an evolving music project,” he adds.

Mendes broke out onto the music scene in 2013, but it’s this song “that showed his growth,” Gertler notes. “It really feels like the coming of age of Shawn and where he is right now.”

Mendes will be performing “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. “I’m really going for all out rock star vibe up there,” says the singer. “The whole song spews out energy.”