Shawn Mendes, Ricky Martin Cancel Concerts Following Mexico City Earthquake

Shawn Mendes and Ricky Martin have canceled their upcoming Mexico City concerts following the strong earthquake that struck the country on Tuesday. More than 200 people died in the wake of the 7.1 magnitude tremor, with rescue efforts continuing among dozens of collapsed buildings.

“My deepest condolences are with those affected by the earthquake in Mexico today,” Mendes wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, we will be unable to continue on with my Mexico City show scheduled for tomorrow. My love is with all of you, and I promise I will be back.”

The venues where Martin was scheduled to perform are being used as donation centers. An announcement for the Latin Grammys was also postponed.

“Rogue One” actor Diego Luna posted emergency numbers to Twitter to assist with ongoing rescue efforts, while Ava DuVernay offered prayers. “‘Sometimes the way is fire through which the tiger leaps, a perfect circle,'” she quoted of Mexico City poet Valerie Mejer Caso.

"Sometimes the way is fire through which the tiger leaps, a perfect circle." – Valerie Mejer Caso, Mexico City poet. Strength to all. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pALJbhek8s — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 19, 2017

Tuesday was the 32nd anniversary of the deadly 8.0 earthquake that struck Mexico City, killing at least 5,000 people. Earlier this month, southern Mexico was hit by an 8.1-magnitude tremor.

A number of celebrities including Beyonce and Lin-Manuel Miranda also tweeted their support.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

El poder de la oración es inmenso, seguimos orando por Puerto Rico y México. Estamos con ustedes #MiGente #PrayforPuertoRico #PrayforMexico pic.twitter.com/lilumyGlIc — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 19, 2017

Praying for everyone in Mexico City. So devastated. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 20, 2017