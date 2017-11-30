Radio Veteran Sharon Dastur Pivots to Promotion With New Gig at Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

The respected executive spent 15 years at New York pop station Z100.

Sharon Dastur
CREDIT: Republic Records

Radio veteran Sharon Dastur, who spent 15 years at New York pop station Z100 before moving to a senior role at iHeartRadio in 2014, has joined Republic Records as senior VP of promotion, the Universal Music Group label has announced. Republic is home to such artists as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Julia Michaels, among many others. It was named the label of the year in Variety‘s recent Hitmakers issue which recognized the people and executives behind the top songs of the year.

Dastur’s position at Republic is a newly created role in which she will “oversee promotion across all formats for Republic Records and its strategic partners,” announced exec VP of promotion Gary Spangler and president of Republic Group Charlie Walk. She will be based out of Republic’s New York City office.

“Not only has Sharon been a leader in her field of world-class programming executives, she has also been an architect of modern day music pop culture,” said Spangler. “She has consistently identified both hit artists and songs and guided their integration throughout various platforms. Her experience and knowledge will be an indispensable asset for our artists. We’re thrilled an executive of Sharon’s caliber is joining Republic.”

Added Walk: “I’ve worked with Sharon for over two decades, and she has been instrumental in launching the careers of some of the world’s most impactful and influential superstars at radio. Her in-depth understanding of the anatomy of a hit song is unmatched. She is a modern thinker who knows how to pivot in this ever-changing business of music, which makes her integral to Republic’s growth in 2018 and beyond.”

Dastur noted the significance of moving from “the radio side of the business” to a label. “For Republic to create a leadership role that utilizes that passion and couples my skills in marketing, artist development with my programming relationships is yet another example of their forward-thinking, rule-breaking culture,” she said.

Dastur’s served as program director of Z100, one of only five to hold the title in the station’s history. At iHeart, she served as senior VP of Programming Integration. She began her career in radio at her hometown station in Houston, 104 KRBE.

