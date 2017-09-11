Yes, That Was Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington on ‘Shahs of Sunset’

Sunday night’s episode of “Shahs of Sunset” featured an unexpected cameo: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide on July 20.

The rocker and his wife Talinda were guests as a party thrown by then-pregnant “Shahs” star Asa Soltan to welcome the coming birth of her son. At seven-and-a-half months, as Soltan stated on the show, the soiree, which was also attended by Paris Jackson, would have taken place in late November or early December 2016. In the episode, she is seen talking to the Benningtons about her “life-changing” trip to Israel, an experience she chronicled in a film that was shown during the event.

A scene from "Shahs of Sunset" featuring Asa Soltan and Linkin Park's Chesterbennington.

What’s the connection between the Persian reality personality and the rock star? “Talinda is a friend,” Soltan told Bravo’s Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens: Live,” which followed the episode, noting that Bennington was a father to six children. “He was an incredible soul and an amazing person, it breaks my heart.”

Earlier in the week, Bennington’s widow shared a touching photo of her late husband and their kids taken days before his death, captioning it with the hashtag “f—depression.”

