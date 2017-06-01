SESAC Honors Attorney Jay Cooper, More at Film & TV Composers Awards

Cooper (left) with SESAC CEO John Josephson

Music creators are “at a major crossroads” in seeking proper payment for their work, veteran entertainment attorney Jay L. Cooper said in receiving SESAC’s Visionary Award at its annual Film and Television Composers Awards Wednesday night at Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif. Approximately 220 composers, songwriters and other members of the L.A. music community attended the event. Others honored for their music in films, TV, streaming media and advertising included Christophe Beck (“Trolls”), Danny Lux (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Dennis C. Brown (“Two and a Half Men”), John Swihart (“How I Met Your Mother”), Paul Buckley (“2 Broke Girls”), Evan Frankfort (“Dog Whisperer”) and Jon Ehrlich (“Goliath”).

Cooper, whose clients include Katy Perry, Sheryl Crow, John Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Mel Brooks and “The Voice,” said “something is wrong” when technology has made it possible for musicians to reach the widest audience in history, yet “income in the industry is down by 50 percent.

“We have to work together with the tech companies to find a way to fairly compensate composers and musicians,” he continued. “We are entitled to that. We haven’t found that way yet.”

Speaking to Variety prior to the awards ceremony, Cooper amplified the point. “The biggest challenge facing music creators is the public’s perception that music is free, and that they can access it without having to pay for it. There is value in music and it’s difficult to convince the world of that fact.” He concedes that it will be “a long road” to correct that problem and that the decline of basic music education in schools hasn’t helped. Still, he said he is “moderately optimistic” and sees “some movement in Congress” toward progress on the issue.

SESAC, a music-rights organization, recognized Cooper for “his outstanding contribution to the creative arts.” SESAC Holdings chairman and CEO John Josephson said, “Not only has he been a strong advocate for the creative rights for all of us in the music industry, but as a musician himself, Jay understands the passion that drives the creative community and the continued importance of protecting intellectual property.”

Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, who introduced Cooper, noted that in his pre-lawyer days as a saxophonist, he played with Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. In a video tribute, singer Katy Perry said she was “grateful that he looks out for me with so much integrity, humility and intelligence.”

Below is a full list of honorees:

FILM

Christophe Beck: Trolls

STREAMING MEDIA

Danny Lux

Jason Derlatka

John Swihart

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

ADVERTISING

Andrew Sherman

Andy Hong

Brian Yessian

Dražen Bošnjak

Maggie McDermott

Michael Yessian

CABLE Television

Andrew Kaiser

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Craig Sharmat

Danny Lux

Dennis C. Brown

Devin Powers

Fred Rapoport

Jason Derlatka

Jeff Garber

John Swihart

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Paul Buckley

Paul Rhim

Rick Butler

NETWORK Television

Cheche Alara: To Tell the Truth

Daniel McIntyre: Golf on CBS

Danny Lux: Grey’s Anatomy, Mistresses, Telenovela

David Dachinger: Golf on CBS

Devin Powers/Living Day: Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Evan Frankfort: Calling Dr. Pol, Dog Town, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Dream Quest, Game Changers with Kevin Frazier, Hidden Heroes, Innovation Nation, The Inspectors, Lucky Dog, Save Our Shelter

Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Hagar Ben-Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Mikkel Heimburger: Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Paul Buckley: Odd Squad

Seth Jabour: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Syd Butler: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Five Hundred South Songs: Grey’s Anatomy, Mistresses

FRC Music Publishing: Odd Squad

Melywork: 48 Hours

Music Box Street: To Tell the Truth

Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Radical Rob Tunes: Golf on CBS

Songfair Inc.: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Zoo to You Music: Calling Dr. Pol, Dog Town, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Dream Quest, Game Changers with Kevin Frazier, Hidden Heroes, Innovation Nation, The Inspectors, Lucky Dog, Save Our Shelter

LOCAL Television

Andrew Growcott: Celebrity Name Game

Bob DeMarco: The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, Rachel Ray

Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa

Danny Lux: Raising Hope

David Catalano/Jillian DVG Music: Maury

Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men

Devin Powers/Living Day: Crazy Talk

Devin Powers: Paternity Court

Glenn Sherman: Maury

John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother

Larry Brown: Missing

Matt Mariano: Raising Hope

Mauricio Arriaga: Antes Muerta Que Lichita

Michael Egizi: The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, The Insider, Rachel Ray

Michael Egizi/ME6121 Publishing: Dr. Phil

Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls, Noticiero Telemundo

Tim Mosher: Celebrity Name Game

29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors

335 Maple Music: Seinfeld

Beginning to Roar Inc.: Paternity Court

Best Music Hit Publishing: Antes Muerta Que Lichita

Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother, Raising Hope

Music Box Street: Celebrity Name Game

Musica Telemundo: Noticiero Telemundo, Suelta la Sopa

Songfair Inc.: The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, The Insider, Rachel Ray

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men