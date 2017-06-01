SESAC Honors Attorney Jay Cooper, More at Film & TV Composers Awards

Cooper (left) with SESAC CEO John Josephson
Music creators are “at a major crossroads” in seeking proper payment for their work, veteran entertainment attorney Jay L. Cooper said in receiving SESAC’s Visionary Award at its annual Film and Television Composers Awards Wednesday night at Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif. Approximately 220 composers, songwriters and other members of the L.A. music community attended the event. Others honored for their music in films, TV, streaming media and advertising included Christophe Beck (“Trolls”), Danny Lux (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Dennis C. Brown (“Two and a Half Men”), John Swihart (“How I Met Your Mother”), Paul Buckley (“2 Broke Girls”), Evan Frankfort (“Dog Whisperer”) and Jon Ehrlich (“Goliath”).
Cooper, whose clients include Katy Perry, Sheryl Crow, John Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Mel Brooks and “The Voice,” said “something is wrong” when technology has made it possible for musicians to reach the widest audience in history, yet “income in the industry is down by 50 percent.
“We have to work together with the tech companies to find a way to fairly compensate composers and musicians,” he continued. “We are entitled to that. We haven’t found that way yet.”
Speaking to Variety prior to the awards ceremony, Cooper amplified the point. “The biggest challenge facing music creators is the public’s perception that music is free, and that they can access it without having to pay for it. There is value in music and it’s difficult to convince the world of that fact.” He concedes that it will be “a long road” to correct that problem and that the decline of basic music education in schools hasn’t helped. Still, he said he is “moderately optimistic” and sees “some movement in Congress” toward progress on the issue.
SESAC, a music-rights organization, recognized Cooper for “his outstanding contribution to the creative arts.” SESAC Holdings chairman and CEO John Josephson said, “Not only has he been a strong advocate for the creative rights for all of us in the music industry, but as a musician himself, Jay understands the passion that drives the creative community and the continued importance of protecting intellectual property.”
Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, who introduced Cooper, noted that in his pre-lawyer days as a saxophonist, he played with Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. In a video tribute, singer Katy Perry said she was “grateful that he looks out for me with so much integrity, humility and intelligence.”
