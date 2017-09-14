Selena Gomez Reveals She Received a Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday to share details about a kidney transplant she received this summer and explain why she took a brief career break.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she began her post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Gomez posted a photo holding hands with actress Francia Raisa, her friend who donated the kidney, across hospital beds. She thanked Raisa, along with her family and team of doctors.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you,” she wrote.

Gomez first opened up about her lupus diagnosis in a 2015 interview with Billboard. She took a career break in August 2016 to manage side effects of the condition.

She concluded the post advocating for greater awareness. “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made,” she said.

The singer-actress is currently filming Woody Allen’s still-untitled upcoming film co-starring Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning.