See Ed Sheeran Perform ‘Castle on the Hill’ Acoustic for Bedstock Challenge (Exclusive Video)

By
Variety Staff

Ed Sheeran
CREDIT: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran is getting no small amount of attention for getting Beyonce to sing on the remix of “Perfect,” and to continue that spirit of giving, here’s an exclusive track from his Bedstock Challenge. Since 2014, Bedstock has featured performances from more than 100 artists, 40 kids served by MyMusicRx programs, and 40 writers reading their favorite children’s books from bed. With recording artists like Moby, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Jim James, The Decemberists, Panic! At the Disco, Jack Johnson and Lucius, the festival has raised more than $95,000 to fuel MyMusicRx bedside and online music medicine programs at 25 pediatric hospitals nationwide.

MyMusicRx, the flagship music medicine program of the Children’s Cancer Association (CCA), is pleased to announce the return of Bedstock, a life-changing music festival where artists play from bed as a show of solidarity with seriously ill kids spending the holidays in hospital beds. New for 2017 is a festival-plus approach that encourages the global online community to participate in Bedstock through #BedstockChallenge. Artists will play from their beds on Giving Tuesday and invite their fans, other musicians, comedians, chefs, athletes, and influencers to film their own Bedstock videos, post to their own social networks, and challenge their friends to participate. (We postponed this one for a day because of Grammy nominations.)

If you so desire, here’s how it works:

Step One: Get in bed and film your own performance
Step Two: Upload to social media and tag it #BedstockChallenge
Step Three: Tag your friends and challenge them to create their own videos

