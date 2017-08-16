Scott Greer Moves to Def Jam as EVP of Marketing and Commerce

Just days after Paul Rosenberg was announced as Def Jam’s next CEO, Scott Greer has been named the label’s EVP of marketing & commerce, effective next week. He was most recently EVP at Capitol Music Group, a post he took in 2014 after some 18 years at Columbia. At Capitol he worked with Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Sam Smith, Halsey and many others.

Greer said, “Def Jam is a truly iconic label. Very few brands have been as synonymous with quality and as definitive of the culture as Def Jam Recordings. Now more than ever, we are seeing the global reach of that culture, and Def Jam is rightfully at its center. Authenticity and cutting-edge artistry have always been at the core of Def Jam’s spirit, and its incredible roster includes some of the most influential voices and exciting new trailblazers in music today. I am thrilled to be joining the team at Def Jam, and honored to be part of its great cultural legacy.”

Greer began his career at Capitol in 1991, working with the Beastie Boys and their Grand Royal label as well as projects by Foo Fighters and Frank Sinatra.