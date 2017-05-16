Scooter Braun to Host Sunday Soiree at Cannes Film Festival

Scooter Braun, music manager for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande and a film and television producer (CBS’ “Scorpion”) is teaming up with Jamie Reuben, British financier and managing partner of investment firm Melbury Capital, for a Sunday night soiree at the Cannes Film Festival honoring CAA agent Michael Kives.

The May 21 by invitation-only event will kick off just before midnight at Villa GG.

Kives represents such actors as Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Kate Bosworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jesse Eisenberg.

The Cannes Film Festival kicks off May 17. Among the stars expected are Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert, Kristen Stewart, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, and director Sofia Coppola.