Sarah Stennett’s First Access Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Warner/Chappell Music

First Access Entertainment, the music and management company run by Sarah Stennett in partnership with Warner Music Group owner Len Blavatnik, is keeping things in the family, signing a worldwide publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music.

The announcement comes on the heels of Stennett’s appearance at the MIDEM Music Conference in Cannes, where she was recognized with an international award and participated in a keynote Q&A.

Warner/Chappell will represent First Access’ publishing roster for synchs in film, TV, advertising, games and other media, as well as provide global copyright administration for a roster that includes such songwriters and artists as Liam Bailey, Ray Djan and Ashton Foster (PKA Culture X Tones), Dwayne Alo, BB Diamond, Parri$ and Team Salut.

Said Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Warner/Chappell Music: “We’re very pleased to partner with the terrific team at First Access Entertainment. This partnership maximizes the skills of our two companies, and together we look forward to building long, successful careers for diverse and accomplished songwriters, now and in the future.”

Stennett, the CEO of First Access, also represents Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Zayn, and Bebe Rexha. Warner/Chappell’s roster includes Beyoncé and Jay Z, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, Twenty One Pilots, and Pharrell Williams, among others.