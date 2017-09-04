Sam Smith to Release New Song, ‘Too Good at Goodbyes,’ on Friday

Sam Smith has been teasing his new album for several weeks — posting a note to fans saying that it’s coming, and a series of Spotify-sponsored ads with his face bore just the date “September. 8.” And sure enough, early Monday the singer revealed via Instagram post that his next single, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” will arrive on Friday. Beyond the title and date (and a peek at the single’s cover artwork), all the singer says is “So excited for you to hear the new single.”

‘Too Good At Goodbyes'. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single xx A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Details about the new album have been largely kept under wraps but he discussed if briefly during his label’s “Capitol Congress” in Los Angles last month. There, he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that he’d worked on some of the album in Nashville and has also written more than 130 songs with longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes.

He was vague but heartfelt in his note to fans last week.

“To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you,” he wrote. “I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again, The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record,” he added. “Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future.”

Smith’s album, expected later this year, is one of the most hotly anticipated releases in a busy fall schedule. His 2014 debut, “In the Lonely Hour,” spawned four trophies at the 2015 Grammy Awards, taking home Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and both Song and Record of the Year for “Stay With Me.” The following year, he won a Best Original Song Academy Award for “Writing’s on the Wall,” from the James Bond film “Spectre.”