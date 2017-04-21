SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with the major record labels for a successor contract covering dancers and other performers in music videos.

The original agreement was approved in June 2012. The new two-year agreement was reached in the early evening hours on Thursday. The union made the announcement of the tentative agreement on Friday morning.

The first round of talks between the union and label representatives began last Dec. 6 in Los Angeles with successive rounds in February and April.

The performers union said that details of the agreement will not be released until it is reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 22 and 23.

The signatories on the deal include Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Disney Music Group.

The dancers had been covered by AFTRA’s sound recording deal prior to the March, 2012, merger of SAG and AFTRA. In early 2012, AFTRA had contended that the companies needed to bargain for a music-video agreement to replace an agreement negotiated in 1986, asserting that the agreement was outdated, especially with ad-supported streaming services, music videos generating growing revenues.